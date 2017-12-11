Africa: Six Former, Current Presidents in Africa to Speak At 15th CVL Annual Lecture

Six former and current Presidents in Africa are billed to speak at the 15th Centre for Value and Leadership (CVL) Annual Lecture on February 6 in Lagos, as part of efforts to address issues of leadership quality and its implication for development in the continent.

The speakers include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former President of South Africa, Mr. Thabo Mbeki; Mr. Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania; Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; and Mr. Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Also invited to give a view from outside the continent is former Prime Minister of Slovenia, and Member of the European Parliament, Mr. Alojz Peterle,

Making the announcement yesterday in Lagos, the Senior Vice President, CVL, Rasheed Adegbenro said the one-day event will focus on Leadership and Performance in Africa: The Challenge of the Continent's Economic Competitiveness.

According to him, "former President of Ghana, Flight Lt. Jerry Rawlings will Chair the symposium while the tone for conversation at the Lecture will be set by the former Director General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization [UNIDO] and now Presidential aspirant in Sierra Leone, Kandeh K. Yumkella. The Chief Host is the Founder/CEO, CVL. Prof Pat Utomi.

"Prominent among past speakers at the annual lecture are: Vice President, Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; President, Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; among others," he added.

Adegbenro said the annual lecture series is CVL's commitment to engendering conversations that aids initiation of policies that are business friendly and capable of lifting the continent, particularly Nigeria out of poverty.