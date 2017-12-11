10 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ministry, FKF on the Spot as Thigo Honoured

Sports ministry and Football Kenya Federation officials have come under heavy criticism for "failing to recognise sportsmen who brought fame to Kenya."

Former Harambee Stars coach and football commentator Jacob "Ghost" Mulee said it was painful to see football legends like Joe Kadenge, Ambrose "Golden Boy" Ayoyi and many others "wallowing in poverty."

"I'm challenging and blaming the ministry of sports and FKF officials for failing in their jurisdiction to honour past football legends. Where is Ambrose Ayoyi? Nobody from the ministry or from FKF has managed to come here and honour this year's Hall of Fame winner Allan Thigo whose contribution to our football goes beyond borders," lamented Mulee.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the Nairobi's 680 Hotel where Thigo was inducted into the football Hall of Fame. The recognition came with a token of Sh80,000. Thigo, who was flanked by his daughter, lauded the organisers for recognizing him.

He sent the packed audience into prolonged laughter on his thorny journey to stardom and football life during their hey day.

He dedicated the trophy to his fans who supported him, fellow players who donned national colours and his opponents.

The annual induction ceremony is organised by Kenyan footballers who migrated to the United States of America on football scholarships who have now settled and started successful careers there.

HALL OF FAMERS

Joe Kadenge (2013)

Mahmoud Abbas (2014)

James Siang'a (2015)

Ambrose Ayoyi (2016)

Allan Thigo (2017)

