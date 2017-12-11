10 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: PDP's Chikwinya Reports Rogue Soldiers, Victims Identify Six Zna Officers At Kwekwe Army HQ

By William Milasi

SIX rogue soldiers have been identified in Kwekwe after People's Democratic Party executive member Settlement Chikwinya approached the army to lay a charge against marauding members of the uniformed force who were flagrantly abusing people's rights.

The former Mbizo legislator last week approached 5 Brigade HQ (Battlefields) to lay a charge against several soldiers who have been brutalizing people in the Midlands city.

Soldiers have for the past month been running amok, harassing people.

Chikwinya said he assisted one of the victims in Mbizo.

According to Chikwinya, the victim managed to identify six soldiers.

Initially, the former legislator told the victims to file a police report but ZRP officers advised them to take up the matter with the army since they were now powerless to deal with the issue.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces posted call centre numbers 0712 223 65 95 and 0712 961 451 for the public to make reports of harassment by members of the uniformed soldiers.

"I had witnessed people who had fallen victim to the members of ZDF I made a call to the supplied numbers the first one in particular. I was directed to see Col Masuku.

"I went with one of the victims and reported our case," he said.

Chikwinya said the army was very helpful and promised to deal with the rogue members.

"Let me thank the members of Military Police 5 Pro who assisted us.

"The victim was assisted to the best of what the Military Police could do in my view and we go to the extent of identifying the team leader of the squad that harassed the victims," he said.

He added that, "Due process is now being pursued to the extent that the culprits will actually appear in a civilian court of law."

"No one is above the law," Chikwinya declared.

"The command elements in military have noted the increase in abuse of power by foot soldiers and have undertaken to correct the situation hence the posting of the call numbers. If harassed do not hesitate to report. It's your right," he said.

