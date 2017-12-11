Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Says 'Zimbabwe Needs a Break', Continued Reference to Gukurahundi 'Simply Unhelpful' and 'Irresponsible'

"ZIMBABWE needs a break" and to continue talking about Gukurahundi is "simply unhelpful" and "irresponsible", President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor, Chris Mutsvangwa, has reportedly said.

"Zimbabwe needs a break," he told Al Jazeera.

"To continuously re-dig its past, to settle scores from the past as if it cannot grasp the future ... It diverts energy away from what should be done.

"Every country followed a tortured history ... You make mistakes. You make false starts," added Mutsvangwa, according to the report.

Mutsvangwa, who is also the leader of the national war veterans association, is a former Zanla soldier and former Zimbabwe ambassador to China.

He was appointed minister of information by Mnangagwa before he was reassigned to the president's office two days later. Mutsvangwa also played an instrumental role in former President Robert Mugabe's ouster.

Mnangagwa was the minister of intelligence during the 1980's Gukurahundi genocide which saw some units of the Zimbabwe National Army and mainly the Fifth Brigade sweeping through Matebeleland and Midlands in a whirlwind crackdown on the civilian population under the pretext of hunting down armed dissidents.

The Fifth Brigade was mainly made up of former members of the Zanla liberation war army. In most cases they forced villagers to dig their own graves before machine gunning them into their final resting places.

An estimated 20,000 people were killed in the process while women were raped.

Although he has denied any involvement, Mnangagwa is generally known to have been a chief cog in the massacres.

In March 1983, state-run Chronicle newspaper published a report about Mnangagwa defending the Fifth Army Brigade.

"Likening the dissidents to cockroaches and bugs, the minister said the bandit menace had reached such epidemic proportion that the Government had to bring in "DDT" (the 5th brigade) to get rid of the bandits," the report read.

According to Al Jazeera, residents in Matabeleland said Zimbabwe "could not move forward without acknowledging and atoning for past crimes".

"It's very painful, as I speak it still hurts me," one Jane Malazi told Al Jazeera. "Those who did these things should come and apologise to us, otherwise nothing has changed, we can't move on."

Malazi, from Tsholotso, said she was tortured and had to watch her 14-year-old sister being raped. She said an uncle was also killed, according to the report.

Also, according to the report, one Mlomo Sibanda, a survivor of the "Gukurahundi" massacre, said he does not believe Mnangagwa will apologise. Mugabe refused to apologise choosing to condemn the period as a "moment of madness".

During his inauguration as the state president a few weeks ago, Mnangagwa appealed for peace and promised to be a leader of all Zimbabweans, adding "let bygones be bygones".

He, however, did not clarify which past he was specifically referring to.

"Many Zimbabweans, especially the ethnic Ndebele who bore the brunt of the Gukurahundi slaughter, will see his appeal on Friday to "let bygones be bygones" as an attempt to gloss over his nation's darkest chapter," a report from Reuters said at the time.

However, Mnangagwa went on to appoint Perrance Shiri, former commander of the Fifth Brigade accused of murder and rape, as a cabinet minister.