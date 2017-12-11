Zimbabwe: Zim Editors Seen As Pawns of Zanu-PF Factions, Scorned for Bungling Mugabe Coup Story

JOURNALISTS have come under fire for reducing themselves into pawns of feuding Zanu PF politicians and further bungling reportage of events that followed President Robert Mugabe's shock ouster by the military last month.

Editors from the local mainstream media Friday took time to reflect on how they fared as a collective in covering Zimbabwe's biggest political story since independence.

This was at a luncheon was organised by the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum.

The gate keepers were frank enough to admit messing up and failing to keep up to speed with events which were mostly broken by international and social media.

It emerged during events of the past three weeks that some publications, keen to be counted in the historical occurrences, and as it was apparent they were way behind events, resorted to unreliable "sources" in attempts to get the juicier parts of the story.

As it turned out later, most were way off the mark in their attempts to glean the inner details of the story.

Top journalist and media trainer Chris Chinaka said his colleagues should admit they messed up and should seek professional services to mend their bruised ego.

"... Beyond the politicians, there are colleagues today who are suffering from power denial psychosis," he said.

"The amount of influence that they thought they wielded is not there. We got the story wrong and we are not willing to concede that we got it wrong to a point where one says, 'I think my colleague post-traumatic stress disorder or therapy' with the shock that it did not happen the way that I had pushed."

Former Financial Gazette senior staffer Ranga Mberi also chastised his erstwhile colleagues for allegedly taking sides in the Zanu PF factional wars with those who had become cosy with the now vanquished G40 faction left clashing at thin straws when their informers were taken into custody by the military.

Mberi said journalists should however be understood for apparent failure to name the events for what they were - "a coup".

This he said was a result of a chilling warning by the military for the media to "report responsibly" as it denied ever staging a coup.

Former Misa-Zimbabwe director and media rights activist Takura Zhangazha said the local media spoiled the opportunity to recover lost credibility when the urge to push sales from a popular story got the better of their judgments and ethics.

Zhangazha said local journalists walked into a trap 2014 by allowing then information minister Jonathan Moyo to co-opt them into his money spinning Information and Media Panel of Inquiry (IMPI) which his Zanu PF colleagues dismissed as his own personal project.

"The media must quickly regain the public's trust. It's a professional, democratic obligation... and this applies across the board," he said.

Zhangazha warned the country has not seen the last of media bribery since politicians would soon stampede for coverage as elections beckon.

Media Monitors of Zimbabwe director Patience Zirima also said journalists failed to respond to the information vacuum found during the brief military rule.

She said they failed the test when they turned to elevating hearsay to news which turned out to be false.

Zirima said there was need for the strengthening of journalists' capacity to report during periods of conflict and crisis.