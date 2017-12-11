Zimbabwe Now Has Over 13 Million Active Mobile Subscribers

ZIMBABWE's total number of active mobile subscriptions increased by 3.7% to record 13,799,648 from 13,311,223 recorded in the previous quarter, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) sector Performance Report 3rd Quarter 2017 has revealed.

According to the results which were released last week, the mobile penetration rate increased by 3.5% to reach 100.5% from 97% recorded in the previous quarter.

The performance results said there was an overall increase in traffic in the quarter under review with all mobile networks registering an increase in active subscriptions with Econet registering the highest increase of 6.9%.

The ratio of pre-paid to post-paid subscribers remained at 99:1.

"Based on the number of active mobile subscriptions per operator, the market share of active subscribers was as follows: Econet 7,137,171 (6.9%), Telecel 1,793,580 (0.3%), NetOne (4,868,897) 0.5%."

"Based on the number of active mobile subscriptions per operator, the market share of active subscribers was as follows: Econet 7,137,171 (6.9%), Telecel 1,793,580 (0.3%), NetOne (4,868,897) 0.5%."

"The increase in national traffic is attributable to the current promotions running in the market with the international outgoing traffic the only category to register a decline in traffic volume.

"This is due to increased use of OTTs for international communication with outbound roaming traffic experiencing the highest growth.

This is attributable to Econet, whose outbound roaming traffic increased by 138% due to their newly launched roaming service, Econet Plus."

The report also said the market share of mobile voice traffic shows that Econet gained 0.8% increase in market share for voice, whereas NetOne and Telecel lost 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.