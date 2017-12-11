Nigeria: Traditional Institution Has Lost a Role Model, Says Buhari At Emir's Burial

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Azare, Bauchi State, said with the loss of Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Kabir Umar, the traditional institution in the country had "lost a pillar and a role model."

The president, according to a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, was represented at the burial by a government delegation led by Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff.

He said Buhari described the demise of the revered royal father as a painful loss.

According to him, the president described the traditional ruler as a fair, humble and just ruler who lived a worthy and exemplary life.

"The traditional institution has lost a pillar and a role model. The nation has lost a far-sighted leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people," the president said.

Shehu listed members of the presidential delegation to the burial to include: Mohammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Sulaiman Hassan, the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the Comptroller-General of Customs and Malam Ya'u Darazo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has described the late Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Kabir Umar, as a just ruler whose reign brought peace and development to the Katagum Emirate of Bauchi State.

In a message of condolence issued yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the governor said the late Emir lived a life of service to his people and the country at large.

"I have interacted with the late emir in the past, and every time I had the opportunity of meeting him, I was left with the impression of a very honest leader who dedicated himself to the service of others.

"Through his vast knowledge, he made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State in particular, and Nigeria in general," the governor stated.

While extending the condolence of the people and government of Sokoto State to their Bauchi State counterpart, Tambuwal prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and his immediate and extended families the fortitude to bear the loss.