Nigeria: Osun Labour Unions Raises the Alarm Over Attempt to Shutdown LG Administration

Osogbo — Labour Unions in Osun State has decried the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Federal Ministry of Finance from releasing statutory allocation to the 30 local government areas and the newly created local government development authorities in the state.

The labour unions described as unpatriotic and callous the application for the stoppage of the local government funds filed by some chieftains of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in an attempt to stop the conduct of the local government election in the state.

In statement signed by the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jacob Adekomi; Trade Union Chairman, Adekola Adebowale, and Joint Negotiation Council Chairman, Bayo Adejumo, the labour unions said the PDP chieftains wanted to strangulate local government administration for political reasons.

The statement made available to THISDAY via email yesterday reads in part: "It has come to our notice the unscrupulous and unpatriotic conduct of a purported court process initiated by people without conscience, among who are the chieftains of the PDP with suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1091/2017 at the Federal High Court in Abuja with the sole aim of conveying a judicial pronouncement in order to withhold the statutory allocation and funds to all the local government in the state of Osun through the federal ministry of finance over the creation of LCDAs and area offices by the state government.

"The simple inference deduced from the proponents of these dastardly wicked persons on these grave procedural processes is that all cadres of workers and retirees with all the local government and LCDAs will not be able to access or collect their salaries forthwith.

"This will definitely lead to a total shut down of operational and economic administration at all levels of the local government ranging from primary schools to primary healthcare centres.

"It must be stated that those behind this ploy have once again demonstrated their nonchalant attitude towards the plight and welfare of the defenseless and peace loving workers of the state.

"It is advisable to these saboteurs of developmental programmes and policies to stop dragging the ranks and files of the workers into the ongoing political tussle in the forthcoming local government election."

The labour unions vowed to use all means legally and politically to resist what they described as an attempt to cripple local government in the state and subject its workers to suffering.