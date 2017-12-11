Zimbabwe: The Story of the Three Emmerson Mnangagwas

He is only 10 days in office as president of Zimbabwe after taking over from former President Robert Mugabe.

Born 15 September 1942, Mnangagwa took part in the liberation struggle that brought independence in 1980 and served in government in various capacities until 2014 when he was appointed Vice President.

During the first week of November, Mnangagwa was fired by Mugabe, prompting him to seek refuge in exile.

Mnangagwa was to return three weeks later after the army intervened, a move that led to Mugabe's resignation and the ascendency of Mnangagwa to presidency.

A new president after 37 years of Mugabe, and having been part of government, Mnangagwa faces high expecations from Zimbabweans who have waited for a long time for a change of government.

Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr

Born 20 December 1984, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (Jnr) is the first son of the president.

He is regarded as the closest child to the president and is often seen at all events close to his father, even during the time when former First Lady Grace Mugabe was on a charade attacking Mnangagwa at rallies

Emmerson Jnr was there when his father was appointed vice president and was also reportedly there during the then vice president's poisoning saga this year.

He is also known among politicians, academics, diplomats, investors, and religious clerics.

Although he is always with his father, this Emmerson is not always on camera, and rarely comments in the media and is not on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

He started his degree in Australia 2004 majoring business finance and marketing but was subsequently deported in 2007 due to pressure from the opposition.

Finished a degree in with Hon. Business Administration (first class) in 2009 at the University of East London.

Has had a hand in politics after being voted secretary for information and publicity for the Midlands Zanu PF youth league in 2013

Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa

Emmerson Tanaka is an artiste and younger brother to Emmerson Dambudzo Jnr.

According to him, he is a professional music producer, having begun the interest in music at 13.

The 29-year-old son of a president said he does difference genres of commercial music

"I am diverse in my production of music and I can do anything from pop to hip hop to world music," he said.

His Facebook profile St.Emmo , reads:

"He has always had a passion for producing different genres of music, by recording, sampling and tweaking natural sounds. He became obsessed with music that it become apart of his everyday life and grew to become one of most unique producers. "

"He continued inventing new sounds and blending various genres of music creating curtain type of commercial sound. After a couple of years he then moved to South Africa, Cape Town in 2007 to study music programming, production and sound engineering, and also began his DJing career. This lead to growing, working and networking with a vast number of Artists, Musicians, DJs, Engineers and Producers."

And that is the story of the three Emmerson's as written by Tapiwa Zivira