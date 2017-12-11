Zimbabwe: All Set for Plaxedes' Loved-Up Show

All is set for R'n'B artist Plaxedes Wenyika's show slated for Alliance Francaise in Harare. The show, which is dubbed Loved-up, will be held on Friday.

The event is scheduled to kick-start at 7pm and the singer is hyped to charm audiences, as she sees this as an opportunity to interact and appreciate love from her fans.

Wenyika is best known for her much-appreciated album Tisaparadzane, which was her most successful album and she is one of the pioneers of the urban grooves music genre on the local scene.

She said the show was dubbed Loved-up, because she saw it as a way to reconnect with her legion of followers through love songs.

"My recent album Metamorphosis was received well, with many people appreciating the love song Chishuwo Changu," she told The Standard Style.

"This is the reason why I feel the need to entertain people with beautiful songs, which I believe will make people feel loved and embrace love."

Wenyika will be supported by gospel diva Marbel Madondo . Madondo, who is younger sister to the late gospel diva Jacqueline popularly known in music circles as Jackie, is no stranger to shows of such a magnitude.

Tickets for the show are pegged at $10 and people can access them using EcoCash.

Wenyika said people could buy copies of her recent album at the show and they should expect the best.

Songs on the album include Ndichange Ndinewe, Whatever It Takes, Nobody, Chishuwo Changu, Give Me Your Love, Waiva Wangu, Mind Games, Beautiful Song which features Ex Q and was produced by DJ Tamuka, as well as Now I Know.

Wenyika is promising to organise similar shows next year, and people should look forward to a big Valentine's Day show in February.

