Nigeria: Okorocha - 89% of Nigerians Not Happy, Urges Nigeria Air Force to Emulate His Vision

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said 89 percent of Nigerians are not happy in the real sense of the word as only four percent could really be happy to some extents while only seven percent might claim to be happy, adding that the vital aspect of human existence which is happiness must be addressed.

Okorocha who recently created Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment, which generated concerns and amazement, made the claim when officers of the Nigeria Air Force led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Sampson Akpasa, visited him at the Government House at the weekend, stressing that agitations, insurgency, hate-speeches among others, always come up when people are not happy.

The governor commended the Nigeria Air force officers for the good job they are doing especially their fight against insurgency and currently, the happenings in Numan and all the efforts they are making to restore peace in that area.

He said: "I'm particularly proud of the Nigerian Air force. I also want to thank you for your efforts in bringing Regiment 211 to Imo State. In appreciation, we have donated a 200-bed hospital to the Air force. This morning I spoke to the Chief of Air force Staff about our intention to also donate to them the school for training of electricians and artisan of the Air force. You are doing a wonderful job.

"But one thing is certain, if you can observe recently, the level of crisis and agitations are on the increase in every nook and cranny of the society. While we fight insurgency, I would want to advise that we should also go deep down to find the root cause of this agitation."

The governor noted that agitation erupts when people are not happy and the whole essence of life is to be happy, adding: "For this reason, I will advise that the Air force too just like what I have done recently, which most people didn't understand, should create a department for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

"This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes, you may think that they are happy but they are not, and this sabotages the efforts of the federal government.

"This is what has given rise to hate-speeches and people becoming indolent and not wanting to contribute positively to the development of their country. So, you will notice that about 89 percent of Nigerians are not happy, seven percent claim to be happy and about four percent are really happy to some extents. So this vital aspect of human existence which is happiness must be addressed.

"Mentorship is another aspect which can make people achieve their purpose in life. If people are happy, there will be less agitation. The amount of money we spend on aircraft and in the purchase of arms would have reduced by 50 percent. This could also bring to an end the issues of restructuring, Niger Delta and all other forms of agitations.

"In Imo State, we have decided to take the bull by the horn by introducing that very important Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment. We are starting with children in secondary schools in order to catch them young and guide them to what they wish to be in life. So, I urge the Air force to emulate what we are doing in the state to let everyone have a sense of belonging."

In his speech, Air Vice Marshal Akpasa Sampson told the governor that they brought good tidings from the federal government to him and the good people of the state, commending the governor for the tremendous transformation his administration has recorded in the state.

He said they had come on familiarisation tour of the constituent security outfits established through an instrument on July 3, 2017, adding that Enugu was carved out of other commands due to clumsy administration, and that their new training ground has helped handle insurgency in the Northeast.

Sampson asked for collaboration and synergy as key in all security challenges and craved for more co-operations in Imo and other South-east states through their command in Enugu, adding that the command needs every form of support to blossom into maturity and global excellence.