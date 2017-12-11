11 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RPF at 30 - Rwandans in UK Celebrate Achievements

By James Karuhanga

In UK in the City of Reading, this Saturday, members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) celebrated 30 years of the party's existence.

Egide Ruhashya, the party chairman in the UK told The New Times that they mainly celebrated the role of the RPF- Inkotanyi in liberating the country and stopping the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"The RPF stopped the tragedy, restored peace, established the process of Unity and reconciliation among Rwandans and gave hope to all Rwandans for a better future," he said.

"RPF has played a huge role in the development and reconstruction of Rwanda which has led the country to be an example to so many other countries."

Rwanda is a country which has given a significant value and place to women and Youth in the development of the Country, Ruhashya added.

"Now we are encouraged to mobilise our youth to protect and strengthen what has been achieved by RPF during all these 30 years as they are the future of our beloved Rwanda."

The celebrations for the RPF-Inkotanyi anniversary at the national level. are slated to take place this coming weekend.

