11 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FCTA to Upgrade Kwali Hospital's Theatre

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mrs Amanda Pam, has said that arrangement will be made by the secretariat to upgrade the theatre of Kwali General Hospital.

Pam stated this while on an inspection/tour of facilities at the Kwali General Hospital on Saturday.

She said the secretariat would also tackle the problem of electricity at the hospital, adding that the two grounded generators would be refurbished to complement the existing one and enhance service delivery.

According to her, since her appointment, she has not been able to go round all the general hospitals in the territory. She said the inspection/tour of the hospital gave her first-hand information about progress and challenges some of the hospitals were facing.

The secretary, while responding to questions about shortage of doctors, said there was embargo on employment across the country and staff attrition.

"But I think it is because of the bulky recurrent expenditure of the hospital having to pay so much. That I think is why government's deliberate policy of not employing for a while so that they can really be able to see who and who are there," she said.

