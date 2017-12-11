Kenya: Shujaa on Free Fall at Cape Town Sevens

Kenya Sevens' fortunes continued to dwindle at Cape Town Sevens when they lost to Samoa 19-17 in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinals on Sunday.

Tries from Samuel Oliech, Dan Sikuta and Jeff Oluoch failed to rescue the casual Shujaa side from the defeat by the Samoans who scored three tries and two conversions.

Tomasi Alosio, Joe Perez and Alatasi Tupou scored for Samoa as Tupou romped with the conversions that made the difference.

Shujaa now drops to the 13th place semi-finals where they will meet Scotland at 2.57pm on Sunday.

The performance in Cape Town raises questions on the casual approach by Shujaa in some matches that have cost them dearly especially against France in the Pool stages and Samoa.

The show is a pale shadow of the team that finished seventh In Dubai to collect 10 points. Last year, Shujaa performed well to finish sixth after losing to Fiji 33-21 in the fifth place final.