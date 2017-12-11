10 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shujaa on Free Fall at Cape Town Sevens

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens' fortunes continued to dwindle at Cape Town Sevens when they lost to Samoa 19-17 in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinals on Sunday.

Tries from Samuel Oliech, Dan Sikuta and Jeff Oluoch failed to rescue the casual Shujaa side from the defeat by the Samoans who scored three tries and two conversions.

Tomasi Alosio, Joe Perez and Alatasi Tupou scored for Samoa as Tupou romped with the conversions that made the difference.

Shujaa now drops to the 13th place semi-finals where they will meet Scotland at 2.57pm on Sunday.

The performance in Cape Town raises questions on the casual approach by Shujaa in some matches that have cost them dearly especially against France in the Pool stages and Samoa.

The show is a pale shadow of the team that finished seventh In Dubai to collect 10 points. Last year, Shujaa performed well to finish sixth after losing to Fiji 33-21 in the fifth place final.

Kenya

Families Grieve After Artists Die in Crash

Families and friends of five artistes and two other people who perished in an accident at Kamara on the Nakuru-Eldoret… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.