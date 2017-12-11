11 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three Former Bauchi PDP Governorship Aspirants, Others Join NNPP

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Three former governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Senator Abubakar Maikafi, Ambassador Ahmed Shuaibu and Samaila Daguwa defected to the NNPP with thousands of their supporters.

Their defection was announced weekend at the official opening ceremony of Darazo and Misau local government secretariats of the party.

Speaking at the events, the NNPP Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Usman Adamu Sufee, and the party's State Chairman, Engineer Mohammed Barde, described the defection of the former PDP stalwarts as a huge gain for the party.

Speaking in Misau, Senator Maikafi said: "We are here to join and identify with NNPP, the time to speak or say something is coming; we are here to formally commission our secretariat in the two local governments to make sure we have structures in place."

