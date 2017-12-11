The Amajita national U20 men's side play Egypt in their final Group B match of the 2017 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championships, where the two nations will compete for topping the group.

The top of the table clash takes place on Monday at the Arthur Davis Stadium in Kitwe.

Amajita beat Mauritius 2-0 in their opening fixture with Lyle Foster getting both goals while a first-half goal from Luvuyo Mkatshana earned them the points against Mozambique in their second game.

Both Amajita and Egypt currently have six points and are level on goal difference however; only one can finish top of the group, where the other team can only qualify for the semi finals as the best third placed team.

But Amajita head coach Thabo Senong insists that they are more concerned about playing to the best of their ability rather than the permeations of the tournament.

'We will play to our strengths against Egypt and I believe development of the players is the bigger objective.

'We're in this tournament to build the next generation of the South African U20 national team, as we have AFCON qualifiers from next year. We want a win on Monday and we will do our best to win the match, while ensuring that the players enjoy themselves,' said Senong.