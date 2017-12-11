11 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles Line Up World Cup Friendly Match With Poland

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that Nigeria will be involved in a pre-World Cup friendly against Poland on March 23, 2018, reports soccernet.com.ng.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 World Cup, while their next opponents, the Polish team, are in Group H alongside Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Nigeria and Poland are looking for similar group rivals to face in friendlies ahead of the World Cup, and an agreement has been reached for both nations to meet in Poland in the next FIFA window.

"Croatia is capable of great things with a team of stars playing in the biggest clubs. This is the most important match, and we hope to prepare for it against opponents similar to Croatia.

"So we will play Poland at home on March 23rd. We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date of the spring," Rohr was quoted as saying on football365.fr.

The friendly between Nigeria and Poland has been confirmed by the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), Zbigniew Boniek to the media in his homeland.

He was quoted as saying by sport.dziennik.pl: "In March, we will probably face Nigeria and South Korea. These teams somehow reflect the mentality and level of the teams we play in the group at the World Cup.

"Of course, Nigeria is not Senegal, but somewhere this mentality, the way they move on the pitch, physical strength are similar."

The friendly between the Super Eagles and their Polish counterparts will hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.

Nigeria is also looking at playing tune up games against England, Denmark and Serbia before the 2018 World Cup kicks off in June.

Nigeria

Travellers Warned of Flight Disruptions Due to Harmattan Haze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned air travellers in Nigeria that flights would be disrupted due to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.