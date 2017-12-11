Nigeria: Eagles Line Up World Cup Friendly Match With Poland

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that Nigeria will be involved in a pre-World Cup friendly against Poland on March 23, 2018, reports soccernet.com.ng.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 World Cup, while their next opponents, the Polish team, are in Group H alongside Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Nigeria and Poland are looking for similar group rivals to face in friendlies ahead of the World Cup, and an agreement has been reached for both nations to meet in Poland in the next FIFA window.

"Croatia is capable of great things with a team of stars playing in the biggest clubs. This is the most important match, and we hope to prepare for it against opponents similar to Croatia.

"So we will play Poland at home on March 23rd. We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date of the spring," Rohr was quoted as saying on football365.fr.

The friendly between Nigeria and Poland has been confirmed by the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), Zbigniew Boniek to the media in his homeland.

He was quoted as saying by sport.dziennik.pl: "In March, we will probably face Nigeria and South Korea. These teams somehow reflect the mentality and level of the teams we play in the group at the World Cup.

"Of course, Nigeria is not Senegal, but somewhere this mentality, the way they move on the pitch, physical strength are similar."

The friendly between the Super Eagles and their Polish counterparts will hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.

Nigeria is also looking at playing tune up games against England, Denmark and Serbia before the 2018 World Cup kicks off in June.