Nigeria: Two Feared Dead in Alleged Militants Attack in Calabar

Calabar — Two persons were feared dead and four others seriously injured yesterday as suspected militants attacked Anatigha community in Calabar South Local Council of Cross River State.

This latest attack is raising concerns on the security situation in Calabar as the popular Carnval Calabar street party approaches.

The attack, according to eyewitnesses, started at about 11:45 am at Effiom Bassey and Ekor streets, off Jebs Street when some armed militants arrived the offshore beach and started shooting indiscriminately.

The beaches around Jebs are noted for bunkering activities and they serve as safe heaven for kidnappers who often use it as an escape route.

One of the eye witnesses, Edet Inyang said: "We were shocked when we heard many gun shots at the beach near our house. People started running away in panic without knowing what was wrong.

"This area is notorious for bunkering and may be one of the groups in the business had problems. They were shooting anyhow and one person was killed by stray bullet while four injured persons were rushed to the hospital".

Another eye witness , simply identified as Rasta, said: "The militants came well-armed in a gun boat and started shooting the people suspected to be bunkerers. May be, they did not settle the militants so they came to fight them".

He said they had shot for long before the soldiers arrived to chase them away with heavy gunfire. Two people died. some were seriously injured and I don't know if they will survive. As they could not cope, the militants escaped through the creeks".

However normalcy has returned to the area. Soldiers have taken control.

The Public Relations Officer of the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Calabar, Captain Kayode Owolabi confirmed the incident, saying they got information of militants shooting in the area and immediately deployed men to check the situation.

Owolabi said one of the militants was killed and a pump action rifle recovered. He added the body of the militant had been handed over to the police while others escaped.