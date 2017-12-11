11 December 2017

Nigeria: No Nigerian Can Defeat Buhari in 2019 - Gundiri

By Muideen Olaniyi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Engr. Markus Gundiri, has said that the ruling party is waxing stronger in his home state after the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Gundiri said no Nigerian could run against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 because of his achievements and popularity.

"Who else in this country today can stand election against Buhari and win? I don't think there is anyone," Gundiri said in reaction to a question on the president's possible re-election bid.

He added, "Look, you have to look at the achievements of this president in these few years. It took the PDP 16 years to establish a system and you can't expect the APC in three years to establish that type of position. It is going to take some time.

"If you give the president another four years, then you can now see that he will do much better than what the PDP did in the last 16 years. Look, Buhari came into governance at a time Nigeria was in a serious problem; economically, security wise and all other problems that were associated with leadership in this country," he said.

Gundiri, who said this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, stated that Atiku's return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not have any destabilisation effect on the APC.

He said, "More people are coming to the APC. PDP in Adamawa State has worse problem than any other state in the federation because I'm in the APC. I won't talk more about that. But they have problem, even the party itself at the national level has problem. APC is much stronger."

The 2011 governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and 2015 governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), also expressed doubt on Governor Jibrilla Bindow's loyalty to the APC since the defection of the former vice president.

He claimed that the governor might now be working as an agent of the PDP in the ruling APC, saying "believe me, I don't think I can trust the governor of Adamawa State in APC again. Unless he proves otherwise, that's my stand."

