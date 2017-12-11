Nigeria: Hotel Owner Accuses SARS Operatives of Torture, Extortion

As the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Abubakar Idris is heaving a sigh of relief from the campaign to end Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS), by ordering a reorganisation of the unit, another victim of police brutality has written against one Supol Salawu of Zonal Intervention Unit, Ikorodu for professional misconduct, misuse of power, extortion and other crimes against members of the public.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim, however, waded into the matter and pledged to discipline the erring police officer, if investigation finds him guilty.

This new complaint is coming from a hotel owner, Mr. Obimdi Ocho of Fomula 2 Hotel & Suite , located at Nos. 1 & 2, Oluwa Memorial, Olodi Apapa.

Ocho claimed that on November 24, 2017, some policemen bashed into his hotel complex in a commando style.

He said he was informed that the security men in the hotel were using arms, which he explained to them that the arms were licensed.

He said he told the team that bearing of arms by his security men became necessary because of the incessant attacks on the hotel and its customers by suspected cult members .

He claimed that despite showing the license to them, the police claimed that pump action gun did not have licence despite the fact that upon the purchase of the gun, the hotelier said he took it to Ikeja where the said gun was issued licence in 2015.

His lawyer, Grand Okonkwo appealed to the police to intervene as the life and freedom of the complainant were under threat .

He wants the Police not to allow the matter be swept under the carpet. According to AIG Adamu, " we are aware of the matter. We are investigating it and we would not sweep it under the carpet."