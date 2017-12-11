Rwanda: National Football League Returns on Dec 19

After a three-week break, the Azam Rwanda Premier League will resume on December 19 with fourth-placed Police FC visiting bottom side Espoir in Rusizi. Victory for Police would see them jump to second place temporarily.

Third-placed APR FC will travel to Amagaju on December 20 seeking to win and go top of the table at least for 24 hours before the top of the table clash between AS Kigali and SC Kiyovu the next day at Kigali Stadium.

SC Kiyovu will be eager to build on the form that has seen them defy odds to sit in second place with 15 points from seven matches, one point behind leaders AS Kigali, who have played a game more.

Much as it will be a battle for the top spot, it will also be a clash of egos for both head coaches; Eric Nshimiyima of AS Kigali and SC Kiyovu's Andre Casa Mbungo, who seem not to like each other very much.

Defending champions Rayon Sports, who are currently in 11th place with eight points from five matches, will be away to sixth-placed Etincelles (10 points) on December 19 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

The league has been off for two weeks as the national team has been playing in the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Rwanda was eliminated from the group stage after losing two games against Kenya (2-0) and Zanzibar (3-1) before drawing goalless against Libya and eventually winning against Tanzania 2-1.

League table

Team PD W D L Pts

AS Kigali 8 5 1 2 16

Kiyovu 7 5 0 2 15

APR FC 8 4 3 1 15

Police FC 7 3 3 1 12

Mukura 8 2 5 1 11

Etincelles 8 2 5 1 10

Gicumbi 8 3 1 4 10

Sunrise 8 2 3 3 9

Kirehe Fc 8 3 0 5 9

Bugesera 8 2 3 3 9

Rayon Sports 5 2 2 1 8

Musanze 7 2 2 3 8

Marines 7 2 2 3 8

Amagaju 7 2 1 4 7

Miroplast 8 1 4 3 7

Espoir 8 1 4 3 7

Dec. 19

Musanze FC vs Miroplast

Etincelles vs Rayon Sports

Sunrise FC vs Kirehe FC

Espoir FC vs Police FC

Dec. 20

Amagaju FC vs APR FC

Mukura vs Gicumbi FC

Dec. 21

AS Kigali vs SC Kiyovu

Marines FC vs Bugesera FC