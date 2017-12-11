Nigeria: Gunman Kills Ex-Provost of Maritime School

Warri — A gunman at the weekend in Kiagbodo, home-town of Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark, shot and killed the former provost of the School of Maritime, Burutu, Delta State, Dr. Johnson Ditimi.

The development, which was said to be the first in the remote peaceful community, unnerved residents. This prompted them to ponder over the motive behind the killing.

Angered by the development, Chief Clark reported the incident to the military authorities in the area and pleaded for a thorough investigation to be carried out.

A military personnel, who investigated the incident and reported his findings to the Ijaw leader, said the unknown gunman might have trailed the deceased to his village.

According to the military personnel, who also said the matter had been reported to the police, the deceased returned to his country home in Kiagbodo from Warri where he lived a few days before he was murdered.

He disclosed that the man was shot in the presence of his two kids and that it was clearly not a robbery case as no item was stolen from the house.

He said neighbours, who were interrogated, said they did not see the gunman who killed the former provost. His neigbours confirmed they heard gunshots and rushed to the scene not long after only to see his front door open and his body lying in a pool of blood in his living room.

It was learnt that when the gunman came, he knocked on the door and spoke in a language the man understood and thinking he was a kinsman, he willingly opened the door, only to be shot several times.

The military personnel said when the Army team arrived at the man's house, he was still alive but died on the way to the hospital.

A family source said the younger brother of the deceased was killed in a similar manner a few years ago.