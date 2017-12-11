Nigeria: Ambode Thrilled By Supersand Eagles, Gidi Sharks' Performance

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode has applauded the performance of the country's beach soccer team, the Supersand Eagles, saying they did a great job at the 2017 COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Tournament. Ambode also hailed the state's team, Gidi Sharks for its impressive performance at the three-day competition.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said Ambode was happy with the performance of the two teams, adding, "It was a good outing for the Eagles, who defeated Morocco and Lebanon in their first two matches."

He added: "Looking at some of the countries that participated at the competition like Lebanon and Morocco, they both have Beach soccer league and defeating them showed that we have potentials to be giant if we build on our league.

"I really want to appreciate the Eagles for their strong mentality because they have shown that with proper league, they can rule the world."

"I want to also give kudos to the Lagos State team, Gidi Sharks, for what they were able to achieve at the tournament.

"We can see the input of the coach, Angelo Schirinzi, in the team and hopefully when the league starts, we will surely have a formidable team that can take on any other clubs or national team from around the world."

The Eagles defeated Morocco 7-6 with Emeka Ogbonna scoring the winning goal, in their first match, while it was the turn of Suleiman Mohammad to score the winning goal in the 9-8 victory against Lebanon in their second match.

Gidi Sharks started the competition with a 6-2 win against Pepsi Football Academy before losing the second game 4-9 to another Nigerian team, Kebbi Beach soccer team.

Ayorinde believes with a vibrant league, Nigeria will become a force to reckon with in beach soccer football.