Rwanda: Combatting Drug Abuse is Striving for Human Rights, Says Busingye

The Minister of Justice, Johnson Busingye has said that government will do whatever it can to uproot drug abuse in the country as part of its mandate to safeguard human rights for the people of Rwanda.

He made the remark on Friday during the event to celebrate International Human Rights Day held in Musanze District at Ubworoherane Stadium.

The day was celebrated under the global theme "stand up for someone's right today" while Rwanda marked the day under the national theme "let us protect Human Rights while preventing drug abuse among the youths."

Reacting to the national theme, Busingye, who is also the Attorney General, explained that drug abuse had been a root cause of human rights violation in the society.

"Drugs are the root cause of human rights violations. Reports have shown that most cases of domestic violence as well as gender based violence are caused by drugs. A society where drug abuse thrives, children can't attend school or work," he said.

Busingye said that the country targets to end drug abuse completely to zero case.

"We shall do whatever we can to end the vice. I advise everyone who cosumes drugs to give up peacefully. No room for anything that compromises our security. We have dealt with bigger problems and are now history," he said.

The battle of fighting drug abuse requires everyone's commitment to ensure that the rights of people are well protected, Busingye added, calling for families to protect their children against drugs.

Madeleine Nirere, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NCHR) reminded the community that every person has rights but also responsibilities.

"Every person deserves their rights but also everyone has responsibilities to protect other people's rights,"Nirere noted.

Nirere said that as the country joins the world to mark the progress made to protect the rights of people, the country chose to find out the causes of human rights violation.

"The country is currently facing the challenge of drugs. It is important to engage youth in fighting. Youth are called to be the agents in promoting human rights. This is everyone's duty to protect their colleague's rights," she explained

According to Nirere, the country still has gaps to fill despite the progress made and therefore youth should be empowered and engaged in the development of the country as well as solving its challenges.

"Once one a is drug addict, they can't control themselves and no hope for their vision. We have to treat young generation as future leaders," she added.

Fode Ndiaye, the UN resident Coordinator, recognized the role of the country in protecting human rights worldwide such as hosting refugees from other countries.

Ndiaye also added that Rwanda has been a lesson to the world in making a tremendous progress in protecting its citizens after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.