Kenya: Law School Discontinues 52 Students for Skipping Lectures

KAMPALA

At least 52 students pursuing post graduate diplomas in legal practice have been discontinued for allegedly breaching the Law Development Center (LDC) rules.

The Board of Examiners sitting on December 7, 2017 to consider a list of 851 Bar Course students of 2017/2018 academic year ruled that the students are ineligible to sit first term examinations.

ATTENDANCE

Mr Everest Turyahikayo, the Academic Registrar, signed the decision which also announced that first term examinations will be held on December 11 to 15 this year.

LDC Public Relations Officer Hamis Lukyamuzi Ddungu said that the discontinued students failed to score 90 per cent attendance in academic activities.

He said that they will be doing their examinations the following year when the institution conducts the same exercise.

LETTERS

In a separate interview, Mr Turyahikayo confirmed the development.

"They have been discontinued in this academic year but the rules allow them to repeat the course in the first term of the next academic year," he said.

"We give them letters of discontinuation and in the communication we indicate that they are free to resume."

RULES

Mr Turyahikayo explained that the decision is not a surprise because it is indicated under the rules governing the passing of the bar course.

According to Rule 4, Mr Turyahikayo said, a student who does not attend 90 per cent of all academic activities in a term cannot be allowed to sit examinations in that term.

"We do it every term and whoever does not meet the 90 per cent is discontinued. This is since 2014, it is not a secret," said Mr Turyahikayo.

He added that the discontinued students will now have to write to the institution to indicate their willingness to join the course for proper planning.

SPECIAL EXAMS

LDC students' leader Stanley Oketcho said they are trying to engage the administration to help fellow students to get the quickest remedy in the shortest time possible.

He was optimistic that the examinations board will exercise its mandate to reverse the decision for the students to do special examinations.