Nigeria: Hazy Weather - Passengers Stranded Over Flights Cancellation

The dust haze conditions in several cities across the country has led to cancellation of dozens of flights, while hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at airports, our correspondents report.

The weather was caused by the harmattan season, with dust haze that dropped visibility below 400 meters in most destinations across the country. The required minimum visibility required for take-off and landing of aircraft is 800 meters.

At least 20 flights have been cancelled by domestic airlines across major Nigerian cities with hundreds of passengers stranded.

Yesterday, no flights operated in and out of Enugu, Calabar, Uyo and Benin airports.

However the airlines operated Lagos to Abuja flights and flights into Kano, Maiduguri and Yola were successful compared to three eailier, when flights were unsuccessful to those destinations as a result of bad weather.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over the Central States of the country today.

NiMet's Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja yesterday predicted horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than1000m over the region throughout the forecast period.