Nigeria: Church, Hospitals Organise Free Eye, Diabetic, BP Screening for Residents

No fewer than 250 residents of Anifowoshe community in Ikeja, Lagos, participated in a free eye screening and medical check-up. They also enjoyed 80 percent discount on treatment.

The event was organised by the New Anointing Church, under the auspices of the Bishop John Okobi Foundation. Residents were screened for diabetes, hypertension, blood sugar, cataracts and glaucoma. Free clothes and drugs were distributed to them.

The Convener, Emmanuel Okobi, said the yearly initiative was in partnership with Adefemi Hospital, Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, Avon HMO, Manifel Hospital and Ikeja Local Council.

"This is our lifestyle in this church. Our aim is to bring support to the needy in our society, take adequate care of the less privileged, bring hope to the hopeless and medical service to members of the society," he said.

Commending the initiative, the Chairman, House Committee on Works, representing Ward D, Ikeja Local Council, Benjamin Ogundairo, commended the church for giving back to their community and complementing government's effort in reaching out to its citizens.

An ophthalmologist with the Skipper Eye-Q hospital, Dr. Ashagwara Kenneth, said the partnership to was necessary because of prevalence of blindness due to lack of medical check-up and ignorance.

He said the rate of eye disease "is high in Nigeria with three in 10 people having issues with their eyes," adding that many cases of blindness could be prevented if detected and treated early.

He called for an increased advocacy and awareness on regular eye check-ups to avert impending blindness.