11 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

West Africa's Sports Ministers Meet in Abuja

A three-day meeting of West African Ministers of Sports Region 2 Steering Committee and Council of Sports Ministers opens begins today at the ECOWAS Parliament Conference Hall, Area 10, Garki Abuja.

According to a statement by the sports ministry, the meeting will discuss among other issues, consideration for the host of the first edition of the African Union Sports Council Games and a Sports Development plan for its member nations.

According to the statement, "the technical session will be declared open by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Adesola Olusade.

"Presentations will be made on the African Union Sports Council Region 2 constitution and Statutes and consideration of the proposed administrative Structure for the region."

The African Union Sports Council is a transformation of the former Supreme Council for Sports in Africa, (SCSA) the OAU Technical Arm in charge of sports.

To bring sports administration closer to Nations, the African continent was sub- divided into five regions with the AUSC Region 2 comprising 15 West African countries, including Nigeria, Cote D'ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Benin Republic, The Gambia, Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, Ghana, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and Senegal.

"To round off the Council Meeting, all the strategic plans, constitution and other working documents will be ratified by the Council for implementation to commence," the statement said.

