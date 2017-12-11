Kenya/Tanzania: It's Now or Never for Stars in Tanzania Tie

Besieged Harambee Stars battle already knocked out Tanzania mainland in one of the three games lined up Monday afternoon as the 39th edition of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup preliminaries wrap-up.

Stars need a win at all costs to qualify for the semi-finals slated for Thursday and Friday in Kisumu County.

Sitting second in Group 'A' with eight points, Paul Put's side could finish top should leaders Zanzibar stumble against winless Libya in the preceding encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Belgian Put is hopeful that his strikers can live up to the billing by converting many scoring chances they've been creating in the previous three games.

"We are in second position, we need to win this game to qualify. We shall be under pressure but if we play with the kind of organization we've had previously, I hope goals can come. We've built a solid team right from the back and it's a matter of handling pressure against Tanzania," said Put, who will miss SportPesa Premier League top scorer Masoud Juma for the second match in a row, due to an ankle injury.

His Tanzanian counterpart Ammy Ninje promises war against a team they settled for a 1-1 draw in a Fifa friendly last year.

"We will approach it in a professional manner. Every game for us is a cup final but we lost two already, we are left with one. We will give our all against Kenya it's not going to be easy but we need to go home with pride," said Ninje, who shifted his support base to neighbours Zanzibar.

"They are our brothers, we are here to extend our support to them."

Bottom placed South Sudan, also playing their last match of this year's edition, tackle Burundi in Group 'B'.