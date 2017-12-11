Kenya Pipeline Company Cross Country Set for Jamhuri Day

Maikuu Primary and Secondary School grounds in Kinyambu, Kibwezi East, Makueni County, will be the battle ground for the second Kenya Pipeline Company cross country meeting to celebrate Jamhuri Day.

The meeting, which features the usual senior and junior men's and women's elite 10 and eight kilometre races, respectively, will be held in conjunction with Athletics Kenya's Southern Region branch.

The County Commissioner's office has already given organisers the go-ahead for the race to be staged alongside national celebrations.

To further ensure a lasting and sustainable impact of this cross country initiative, Kenya Pipeline Company will support a tree-planting exercise before the races are flagged off in conjunction with the Makueni County government.

The county's chief officer for natural resources, environment and climate change, Mary Mbenge, said this tree planting exercise would be a perfect way to integrate sports and environment.

Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Joe Sang applauded the local community of Thange and the larger Makueni County for their huge support during the inaugural cross country races last year.

"It is our corporate tradition to always partner with communities that host us and our facilities through various strategies of mutual benefit," Sang said.