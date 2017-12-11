Kenya/Tanzania: Blunt Attack Leaves Put Scratching His Head

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Paul Put has admitted that with not much option available on his bench in terms of attack, the side will be hoping for luck when they play against Tanzania on Monday evening in a crucial CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Stars have scored only one goal from open play in the opening three games of the tournament and ahead of a do or die tie against Tanzania the Belgian coach hopes that finally, the goals will come raining in.

"You need quality in the team and players who can make the difference. Now we have a solid team, we have been dominating but it is a matter of the finishing. There is no medication for it. We don't have many strikers to change and it has been very difficult. Sometimes football is about luck and I hope ours will come soon," the coach noted.

With main striker Massoud Juma out of the Tanzania game due to injury, Put only has one option of an out and out striker, Kepha Aswani who is yet to get his mark in the tournament.

Put admits that the lack of options has been frustrating, but has implored on his charges to put in all their hard work against Tanzania and ensure they win to retain their hopes of making it into the semi finals.

"It will be another tough match and we have to be careful for the counter because they are very dangerous. The players have to believe in themselves because in all the three games we have played, we have been the better team," the coach said.

He added; "We will definitely be under pressure because it is a must win game. Tanzania will be playing with no pressure because they are already out and that will make things difficult. We need luck on our side and we will do our best to qualify," the tactician further said.