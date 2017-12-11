Kenya Take Home Round but Uganda Retain Overall Title

Kenya might have won the second leg of the East Africa Motocross Championships with Waweru Ngugi claiming the superior MX1 class, but it is Uganda who retained the overall title as the contest ended Sunday at Jamhuri Park Circuit.

What cushioned Uganda, who got 766 points in the Nairobi leg to retain the overall title with a total tally of 2,405 points, was their impressive show in the first leg in Entebbe where they used their numbers to haul 1639 points.

The hosts' impressive round of 1,230 points from the second leg, where they won five out of seven categories, fell short since they only collected 528 points from the first leg for their final tally of 1,758 points.

The two-day second leg that was marked with thrills, surprises and disappointments, also doubled up for the eighth and final Kenya National Motocross Championships.

Ngugi, who scaled from MX2 for the MX1 contest, having won the National MX2 title with one round to go, proved unstoppable, winning all the three heats, with the first heat going on Saturday, to claim all the 60 points.

The MX1 battle was between Ngugi and Uganda's Asaf Natan, who employed all the tricks in his books but to no avail.

It was all for Ngugi, who had finished second behind the winner Maxime Van Pee in Entebbe.

The Ugandan failed to show up to defend his overall title after undergoing a surgery, a development that saw Ngugi having a field day.

"It wasn't an easy affair but I am glad that I finally won and it feel good, having missed the final leg in the last three events," said the 18-year-old Ngugi, who is a 13th year student at Premier Academy.

Ngugi hinted that he might fail to defend his title next year owing to studies. "I might only take part in Enduro events since I will be much involved in my studies," said Waweru, who edged out Natan to second place with 51 points.

Maxime's brother, Olivier, settled third with 40 points after rallying from fourth place in heat one to finish third in heat two and fourth in heat three.

Olivier edged out entry Shivam Vinayak, who is the four times regional and Kenya champion, on countback with 40 points.