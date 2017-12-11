Kenya: 'Shujaa' Fail at the Cape, Collect Just Three Points

Kenya's "Shujaa" edged out regional rivals Uganda "Cranes" 24-14 to collect three points and finish a poor 13th at the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.

The slump in performance saw "Shujaa" drop four places to 11th in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

Daniel Sikuta and Jeff Oluoch scored a try each from immense power as Brian Tanga converted to see "Shujaa" take an early advantage at half-time.

"Cranes" responded well against the strong Kenyans with tries from Adrian Kasito and Lawrence Sebuliba but Kenya respond immediately through Samuel Muregi and Oscar Ouma to clinch victory and 13th place.

Kenya had, earlier in the semi-finals, beaten Scotland 33-12 with a brace of tries from Tanga with Muregi, Oluoch and Nelson Oyoo contributing one try each. Kenya's fortunes dwindled in the second leg of the World Sevens Series when they lost to Samoa 19-17 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

Tries from Samuel Oliech, Dan Sikuta and Jeff Oluoch failed to rescue the casual "Shujaa" side from the defeat by the Samoans who scored three tries and two conversions. Tomasi Alosio, Joe Perez and Alatasi Tupou scored for Samoa as Tupou romped with the conversions that made the difference.

The performance in Cape Town raises questions on the casual approach by "Shujaa" in some matches that have cost them dearly especially against France in the pool stages and then against Samoa.