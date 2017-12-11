Both Nik Scholtz and Chanel Simmonds won second titles at the final Digicall Futures tennis tournament in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Scholtz and Simmonds also won the first of the three Digicall Futures tournaments played at the same Coetzenberg courts.

Simmonds won her final against Lou Adler from France 4-6 7-6 6-2.

'I'm very happy with the way I played these past three weeks, actually four weeks. Even though I didn't win last week, I was still satisfied with my play. It was a long year and to end it with a win is very special and satisfying,' said Simmonds, who played in four consecutive Futures' tournaments finals.

According to Simmonds she decided to not play doubles in the final week because of the lessons learnt during last year's tournaments. 'In last year's third final I was so tired and today I was also sluggish to get going, but not having played doubles this week did make a difference in fatigue levels.'

Simmonds has won four of the last six Digicall Futures tournaments.

Scholtz also had a fiercely contested match against Frenchman Leny Mitjana. The fifth seed played in his third final and was also champion last weekend. This time around the top-seeded Scholtz was determined to win his last match of the year. Scholtz won 3-6 6-1 7-6.

'I'm so happy with this win,' said Scholtz. 'Especially after losing last year's final in the third tournament.

When I got up this morning I thought about how nice it would be to change that. I can now go into the festive season with a title in my last match.

'This was a team effort though. I could not have done it without my coach Riaan Venter and Jeff Coetzee who have helped these past weeks, my family who supports me in every way possible and the people who made these tournaments a possibility,' said a very happy Scholtz.

'If you told me before arriving in South Africa that I would take some 40 points from these three tournaments I would have paid you... now I got that and I get paid! I had a great time playing here with family and friends around.'

Results

Men

Final: *1 Nik Scholtz (SA) bt *5 Leny Mitjana (FRA) 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7/2)

Women

Final: *1 Chanel Simmonds (SA) d Lou Adler (FRA) 4-6 7-6 (7/3) 6-2