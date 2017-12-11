Liberia: EU Ambassadors Review Brac Livelihood Programs in Buchanan

Four European Ambassadors who paid courtesy visits to the program intervention areas of BRAC, an international non-governmental organization, took the opportunity to review its food security and livelihood program in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The delegation led by Helene Cave, EU Ambassador, Hubert J. Jäger, German Ambassador, British Ambassador David Belgrove and French Ambassador Terence Wills. The delegation visited BRAC's poultry, hatchery and feed mill at Neekrin Township.

According to a BRAC release, the feasibility, operation, business model and future plan of the poultry hatchery and feed mill were presented and discussed at a briefing during the visit. Alberto Menghini, head of the cooperation section of the EU delegation to Liberia, was present.

BRAC also briefed the delegation about the hatchery and feed mill which started operation in 2014 with support from Chevron and the European Union, which has successfully produced day-old chicks and feed.

The team also visited a community level farmers' training session to understand how communities are engaging the BRAC project.

The training was organized by the 'PRO ACT 2015' project started in 2016 and funded by the EU. The objective of the project is to "improve food and nutrition security situation of vulnerable population groups." The group also had discussions with the trainees and conducted household visits with several beneficiaries to assess the impact the project was making on their lives.

The EU ambassadors appreciated BRAC's efforts in the successful implementation of its program and encouraged the farmers to continue their poultry and livestock farming.

BRAC Liberia was launched in 2008 as an international non-governmental organization with the holistic development approach geared toward engaging local communities to focus on agriculture and livestock, education, healthcare, empowering young people, and providing microfinance for business purposes. BRAC strives to realize its vision of a world free from all forms of exploitation and discrimination where everyone has the opportunity to realize their potential, a release said.

BRAC is an expert in the science of delivery, engaging with communities for the long term, and creating approaches that are frugal, scalable, and sustainable. BRAC release further said.