South Africa: IT Graduate Scheme Tackles SA Youth Unemployment

Johannesburg — EFFORTS to tackle unemployment and empower South African youth through skills development have received a major boost with the graduation of 75 students in a programme initiated by the country's leading mobile network operator.

The students graduated under the Vodacom Discover Graduate programme two years into enrolment. All graduates, capped at Vodacom's Midrand campus on Thursday, have been absorbed into the company.

The Discover Graduate programme was launched in 2015 with the aim of investing in the integration of bursary students into permanent employment positions.

Sphiwe Kabini, a Bcom Information Systems graduate from North West University, said the scheme unearthed leadership skills that she never thought she had.

"The programme has also helped polish some few skills that I already possessed," she said. Maphuti Setati, who joined the programme in 2016, is now employed as a senior technical officer at Vodacom's Network Management Group.

"The programme has been challenging, but was also fun," Setati said. Vodacom acknowledged the hard work and determination of the graduates.

Takalani Netshitenzhe, Chief Officer: Vodacom Group Corporate Affairs, hailed the impact of the graduate programme.

"The purpose of this programme is to accelerate students' career paths by exposing them to the ins and outs of the corporate world. In doing so, we as Vodacom can allow them to gain high level business exposure," Netshitenzhe said.