Burundi: Corruption, Evil to Be Rooted Out in Burundi, Says Minister

The International Anti-Corruption Day 2017 will be celebrated this Saturday 9 December while Burundi is still threatened by corruption. The ministry of good governance urges the population to get involved in the fight against it.

Serges Ndayiragije, Minister of Good Governance says corruption still hinders the country's development despite different initiatives undertaken to fight it. "Different judiciary and administrative institutions were set up to combat corruption namely the zero tolerance policy declared by the president in 2010. However, there is still a long way to go. Corruption is a reality but we are optimistic that we will be able to root it out", says Ndayiragije.

He says there are outreach programs targeting some groups where corruption is mostly noticed.

Ndayiragije says everybody should get involved so as to lead a successful combat. He reminds that corruption is the main barrier to sustainable development. "As the theme of this year illustrates it, the participation of everybody is needed to fight it", he says.

Burundi has chosen the theme "All together against corruption, enemy of sustainable development".

Gabriel Rufyiri, Chairman of the Observatory against Corruption and Economic Embezzlement (OLUCOME) deplores the current situation in Burundi. He says the situation has considerably been worsened by the country's political crisis. "Corruption keeps on increasing since the 2015 crisis. People are dying of hunger; most of Burundians eat once a day or even in two days", says Rufyiri

He also says the main problem is Burundi politicians' internal conflicts which affect all the country's institutions and the population. "Politicians have divergent views on how they can resolve the crisis".

He calls on the population to focus on peace and security so as to eliminate corruption and promote real and sustainable development.

Rufyiri urges the government and all politicians to avoid selfishness and corruption; to reinforce good governance and promote peace and stability for all.

The 2017 joint international campaign focuses on corruption as one of the greatest impediments to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will be celebrated internationally under the theme "United against corruption for development, peace and security"