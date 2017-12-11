Uganda/Ethiopia: Nine-Man Uganda Hold Ethiopia 1-1 to Reach Semis

Derrick Nsibambi was the hero for Uganda, as the Cecafa Challenge Cup holders came from behind to hold Ethiopia 1-1 and reach the semi-finals in Kakamega on Sunday.

Nsibambi rescued the 14-time champions, who were in danger of being knocked out of the tournament after falling behind to a 23minute Abubakher Sanni's goal when he scored the equalising goal in the 87th minute.

Uganda were already down to ten men after Isaac Muleme was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence when he brought down Dawa Hetessa just outside his box in the 79th minute.

The champions, who had dominated ball possession in the second half were reduced to nine men deep in injury time after Timothy Awany received a second yellow for time wasting.

Ethiopia needed to win the match to stay in contention but were left to rue two missed opportunities in the first half.

Hetessa, who initiated the opening goal, was once again involved in Ethiopia second goal but Abede Yalew's effort was waved off for a foul by the referee.

Second-placed Burundi are now favourite to take the second semifinal place from Group B when they face lowly South Sudan on Monday.

The second team to join Zanzibar from Group A will also be decided on Monday.

Hosts Kenya will face Tanzania while Zanzibar wound up against guest side Libya.

Both matches will be played at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.