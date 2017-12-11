Uganda: Low Voter Turnout As Makerere Lecturers Elect Leaders

The election of leaders of Makerere University Academic Staff Association is underway at the institution's Kampala main campus.

Mr Micheal Byaruhanga, the general secretary of MUASA electoral commission says there are 11 polling stations in all the colleges within the university.

He says that elections strictly end at 1pm and counting and filling of declaration forms will commence before announcing the winner at staff canteen where the tally centre is.

Meanwhile, some polling stations we visited had a low voter turn up.

Three people including Deus Kamunyu, the current MUASA spokesperson; Dr Fredrick Lugya from the library department and Dr Hellen Nambalirwa; the outgoing treasurer are competing for the post of chairperson after Mr Mr Muhammad Kiggundu's term of office expired .