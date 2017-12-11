11 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Low Voter Turnout As Makerere Lecturers Elect Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Makerere University.
By Damali Mukhaye

The election of leaders of Makerere University Academic Staff Association is underway at the institution's Kampala main campus.

Mr Micheal Byaruhanga, the general secretary of MUASA electoral commission says there are 11 polling stations in all the colleges within the university.

He says that elections strictly end at 1pm and counting and filling of declaration forms will commence before announcing the winner at staff canteen where the tally centre is.

Meanwhile, some polling stations we visited had a low voter turn up.

Three people including Deus Kamunyu, the current MUASA spokesperson; Dr Fredrick Lugya from the library department and Dr Hellen Nambalirwa; the outgoing treasurer are competing for the post of chairperson after Mr Mr Muhammad Kiggundu's term of office expired .

Uganda

Museveni Enters Fight Over U.S.$20 Billion Oil Deals

Oil companies - Total E&P, Tullow Oil and CNOOC - are locked in a bitter fight for control of Uganda's oil sector.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.