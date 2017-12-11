11 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Men Abusing Viagra to Become Sex Stallions - Board

By Winnie Otieno

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has raised the alarm over the misuse of Viagra, contraceptives and antibiotics at the Coast.

The board also warned residents against taking Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) in men, without doctor's prescription.

In an interview, the board's senior inspector of drugs, Mr Julius Kaluai, warned over the upsurge of Kenyans dependent on non-prescribed drugs.

Mr Kaluai said people selling the drugs without prescription must be arrested. He said some healthy men used Viagra.

SEEK HELP

"If you have a problem, seek help from doctors; perhaps you just need counselling and not Viagra," said Mr Kaluai.

"Viagra is a prescribed drug; it's not supposed to be bought by people who are not sick and (not) over the counter.

"Pharmacists should not sell the drugs over the counter. A doctor must prescribe such drug for patients, depending on their condition."

Warning that taking over-the-counter contraceptive was dangerous and could harm women, he urged the public to report over-the-counter sale of such drugs.

He said the illicit drugs were smuggled in through porous borders.

"We need to control points of entry such as Moyale and Loitoktok, said Mr Kaluai.

