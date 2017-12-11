8 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hamza Barry Still a West Ham Transfer Target

By Sulayman Bah

Wantaway Gambian attacking midfielder Hamza Barry still remains a transfer target for stuttering English Premier League club West Ham United.

Barry is one of many prioritised targets manager David Moyes is willing to sanction deals for.

The Hammers are believed to be courting Portuguese star William Carvalho and want the Gambian if their pursuit of the 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon ace hit the buffers.

Lisbon's asking price for the midfielder is in excess of £20m, a sum the London side have baulked at paying.

Former Valletta FC star, Barry, meanwhile says he's flattered by the interest his performances this season is generating but insists no offer has been tabled.

'I've heard that something being said about my transfer but I really do not mind these talks. My agent is focused and when something is concrete, he will certainly let me know, (of any cub's interest to sign me)' Barry says regarding reports being circled about him.

'Of course, I am interested in the interest of big clubs from big leagues. It is nice to know that they are following your game, but I am a Hajduk Split's (his club) player, for whom I have a contract with for three more years. That's all I'm thinking about at this time,' he continued.

Moyes will be left with nothing less than £10m if he sanctions a deal for Carvalho compares to the Gambia international who's worth little over 5.5m euros.

