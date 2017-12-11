8 December 2017

Gambia: Boxbar to Host Brikama-Real Derby

By Sulayman Bah

Boxbar mini-stadium will be the ground to host the cracking league tussle between Real de Banjul and Brikama United.

Real have had a run of mixed results in the domestic league after been tied down to a stalemate affair in their previous game.

It might just be early days in the championship but title chasers have since set the pace, and Real being one of them, are unexpectedly on a snail-pace progress, a surprising development which paints a different glimpse of a side that won the St Louise pre-season tournament in Senegal.

Dropping points hampers quick ascension and Real will wish to put an end to that trajectory this Saturday but in Brikama United, they face a tough side, making the derby game all an intriguing one.

Fanatics will have many believing Brikama will have home advantage counting on their side but whether that cliché makes any more sense in an era of modern football is a matter of debate.

In another league fixture, Tallinding United face Hawks at the Serekunda East mini-stadium in a 4pm game.

Sunday will feature only a single GFF league match with Gamtel FC taking on Fortune FC at the East grounds.

Weekend GFF League Fixtures

DAY DATEWEEK FOUR TIME VENUE

1. SAT 09/12/17BRIKAMA UTD VS REAL DE BANJUL4.00PMBRIKAMA

2. SAT 09/12/17TALLINDING UTD VS HAWKS4.00PMS/K EAST

3. SUN 10/12/17GAMTEL VS FORTUNE4.00PMS/K EAST

