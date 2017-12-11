Gambia: 'Yeswecan' Foundation Sensitises On Women's, Children's Right

The Executive Director for "Yes We Can Foundation" for children, Mr. Essa Jallow, said they are anticipating all to live in a society where there will be no violation of rights of women, children and girls and will also be a society that protects and empowers women and girls to realize their potentials.

The Foundation Director made these remarks during an interview he had with this reporter.

Mr. Jallow said the foundation for children was established by young elites who deemed it necessary to come together and uplift and advocate for the rights and protection of children, girls and women in society. He said people should change their attitude towards time and appointments and respect these two important aspects of life; that because of this behaviour, they feel they have to start at the grassroots by going to the primary and nursery schools, and sensitise them on the importance of time; that what they do is to buy educational materials and select the schools to visit by informing the administration of the school; that they do go to the school as early as 6.am before any other person, and the first twenty students that arrive, will have their names written, who in turn will receive items to recognise them for their punctuality.

He said when it comes to women, they are one of the most under privileged in communities and some of the major activities they do, is more about sensitising them on female genital mutilation as a harmful traditional practice.

He concluded that the foundation will continue its activities on fighting women's and girls' issues in the Country as they have sensitized other communities such as Faraba Banta, Giboroh kuta, Kafuta and Touba kuta on FGM.