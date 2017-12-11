8 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Yeswecan' Foundation Sensitises On Women's, Children's Right

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Madiba Singhateh

The Executive Director for "Yes We Can Foundation" for children, Mr. Essa Jallow, said they are anticipating all to live in a society where there will be no violation of rights of women, children and girls and will also be a society that protects and empowers women and girls to realize their potentials.

The Foundation Director made these remarks during an interview he had with this reporter.

Mr. Jallow said the foundation for children was established by young elites who deemed it necessary to come together and uplift and advocate for the rights and protection of children, girls and women in society. He said people should change their attitude towards time and appointments and respect these two important aspects of life; that because of this behaviour, they feel they have to start at the grassroots by going to the primary and nursery schools, and sensitise them on the importance of time; that what they do is to buy educational materials and select the schools to visit by informing the administration of the school; that they do go to the school as early as 6.am before any other person, and the first twenty students that arrive, will have their names written, who in turn will receive items to recognise them for their punctuality.

He said when it comes to women, they are one of the most under privileged in communities and some of the major activities they do, is more about sensitising them on female genital mutilation as a harmful traditional practice.

He concluded that the foundation will continue its activities on fighting women's and girls' issues in the Country as they have sensitized other communities such as Faraba Banta, Giboroh kuta, Kafuta and Touba kuta on FGM.

Gambia

Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Wowo's Criminal Appeal

The Gambia Supreme Court has dismissed all the grounds of appeal except one of the 10 appeal grounds in the Case… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.