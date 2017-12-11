8 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sampdoria Back At Omar Colley's Trail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria have returned to hunt for Omar Colley's services after narrowly missing out on the Gambian. Sampdoria failed to sign the left-sided defender after Genk refused to budge on their €8m plus add-ons asking price for the Scorpions' captain.

The Italians first placed €3m offer which soared to €5m after French clubs enquired Omar's availability. The hassle reached unprecedented levels when cash-wielding Besiktas of Turkey along with Sampdoria joined the fray forcing Genk to slap a blatant €8m fee.

This though hasn't put off suitors as Sampdoria are back as they aim to force Genk to the negotiation table.

The Serie A team are hoping their return will unsettle the Genk captain to hand in a transfer request but whether the Belgians will be ready to let go one of their best players at a time they're faced with defensive issues will make for an interesting reading in coming weeks.

Gambia

Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Wowo's Criminal Appeal

The Gambia Supreme Court has dismissed all the grounds of appeal except one of the 10 appeal grounds in the Case… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.