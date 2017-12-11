Gambia: Sampdoria Back At Omar Colley's Trail

Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria have returned to hunt for Omar Colley's services after narrowly missing out on the Gambian. Sampdoria failed to sign the left-sided defender after Genk refused to budge on their €8m plus add-ons asking price for the Scorpions' captain.

The Italians first placed €3m offer which soared to €5m after French clubs enquired Omar's availability. The hassle reached unprecedented levels when cash-wielding Besiktas of Turkey along with Sampdoria joined the fray forcing Genk to slap a blatant €8m fee.

This though hasn't put off suitors as Sampdoria are back as they aim to force Genk to the negotiation table.

The Serie A team are hoping their return will unsettle the Genk captain to hand in a transfer request but whether the Belgians will be ready to let go one of their best players at a time they're faced with defensive issues will make for an interesting reading in coming weeks.