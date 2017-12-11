11 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kidnapped Ex-Minister Freed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Ajijah

The kidnapped Plateau State chairman of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Damishi Sango, a former minister of sports, has regained his freedom.

The spokesman of the Plateau State police command, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the release of the official in the early hours of Monday, via a mobile telephone text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Yes, he (Sango) has been released, I (Terna Tyopev) have just confirmed that from the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Kaduna State Command," Mr. Tyopev wrote.

On Sunday night, a family source who pleaded not to be named disclosed the release.

The source said Mr. Sango was released alongside four others, who were abducted on Wednesday. He said all had reunited with their families.

Similarly, the publicity secretary of the PDP, Plateau state chapter, John Akans, confirmed the development.

However, no one could ascertain if any ransom was paid for the release of the victims.

Mr. Sango was abducted last Wednesday evening on his way to Abuja to attend the just concluded national convention of the PDP.

His abductors had demanded a ransom of N100 million naira to release him.

It was learnt that the victims were all released unhurt.

Nigeria

'Rape Conviction Review Aimed At Discouraging Perpetrators'

The National Human Rights Commission has described the upward review of conviction on rape from a minimum of three years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.