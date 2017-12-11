Sudan: Hassabou Gives Directives for Sunday Schools First Period to Be About Quds

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Aassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has given directives that the first period of all the country's schools would be about the holy Quds, and enlightening students on its importance.

During his address Friday, to the second festival of chastity at the Teachers Hall in Khartoum, organized by the trade union of the workers of education in Khartoum state, in celebration of the marriage of 100 couples, Hassbo noted that the collective marriage contributes in realizing the family's stability which is the base of renaissance and development.

He lauded teachers on entire country, and especially in Khartoum state.

On his part, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum state, Lt. Gen. Abdul Rahim Mohamed Husein has appreciated efforts of the teachers in promotion of education in the state, indicating concern over the teachers and to realize their aspirations.