8 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabou Gives Directives for Sunday Schools First Period to Be About Quds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Aassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has given directives that the first period of all the country's schools would be about the holy Quds, and enlightening students on its importance.

During his address Friday, to the second festival of chastity at the Teachers Hall in Khartoum, organized by the trade union of the workers of education in Khartoum state, in celebration of the marriage of 100 couples, Hassbo noted that the collective marriage contributes in realizing the family's stability which is the base of renaissance and development.

He lauded teachers on entire country, and especially in Khartoum state.

On his part, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum state, Lt. Gen. Abdul Rahim Mohamed Husein has appreciated efforts of the teachers in promotion of education in the state, indicating concern over the teachers and to realize their aspirations.

Sudan

Court to Try 24 Women for Wearing Trousers

Twenty-four women will be tried in a district court in Khartoum on Sunday for 'wearing inappropriate clothing'. Public… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.