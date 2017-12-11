Sudan: FM Meets Representative of UN

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met in his office at her request, Mrs. Marta Ruids, the Resident Representative of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Sudan.

The UN official has briefed the FM on the UN activities targeting the assistance of the Sudan's government to realize goals of the sustainable development, and boosting the state's programs for the transformation from the relief stage to development, she also reviewed her efforts for the delivery of the humanitarian assistances to the affected people in some areas.

On his part FM Ghandour expressed appreciations of the Sudan to the UN and the humanitarian organization efforts for enhancing the peace and stability in the country, stressing importance of support to the programs of voluntary return in Darfur, lauding role of the UN country team in this regard.

He indicated the government keenness to the delivery of the assistances to the affected areas, pointing out, in this context to the government acceptance to the US initiative for the delivery of assistances to the two areas, and the stance of the people's movement- north sector, denial to the initiative, and all the other initiative for the delivery of humanitarian assistances to the areas under their control.

He underlined that peace and the comprehensive solution are the strategic target a matter which would but an end to the sufferings of the affected person in the two areas.