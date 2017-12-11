Sudan: AU Delegation Arrives East Darfur to Investigate Violations of Armed Movements

Al-Dein — A delegation from the African Union concerned with the resolution of the disputes between state has arrived the capital of East Darfur state, and was received at the airport by the state's Health Minister, Maj. Gen. Doctor Hashim Sulieman al-Waghee.

The AU delegation's visit aims to investigating the accidents occurred in earlier times in the area of Ayshiryia in Yassin locality in East Darfur state by the Darforian armed mvements that had moved from Toumsaha area in Southern Sudan and used the area as pathway.

The AU delegation held a joint meeting at the state's government secretariat with the state's security committee during which it has reviewed sufficient information for all the movements of the armed groups, the way it had entered to the state, and from where it had received equipment.