Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Commends Sudan - Malaysia Relations

Kuala Lumpur — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud , has appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Malaysian government and its ruling party towards development and prosperity, making it model for the under developed countries.

During his meeting, Friday, at the headquarters of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the ruling party in Malaysia, with the party's Secretary General, Tanjou Adnan Ben Mansour , and discussed with him the developing relations between the Sudan and Malaysian, and the two ruling parties, and their corporation in all domains.

The president Assistant met also with the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, prof. Idris Yousif, noting in statements following his meetings that he has agreed with the Malaysian party on the joint cooperation in the field of higher education, the exchange of programs, researches, the coordination between the universities in the two countries, besides the establishment of joint companies for consultation in the different technological fields.

He added that the cooperation with the universities in the two countries will also include, agriculture production, scholarships for master BHD degrees for the Sudanese universities lecturers in Malaysia, the exchange of visits between the universities lecturers and researchers.

Mahmoud indicated in his meeting with secretary general of the ruling party, who holds the portfolio of tourism, the importance of benefiting from their capabilities similarity between the countries and their nations.