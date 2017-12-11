Somalia: Govt Protests Trump Jerusalem Decision As Hundreds of Somalis Demonstrate in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Somalis hold anti Trump Demos

Hundreds of Somalis took to the streets of the capital Mogadishu to protest US President Donald Trump controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Radio Dalsan reports.

Protestors gathered at the K4 junction chanting anti Trump and Pro Palestine slogans.

"The US and Israel must keep their hands off Al Quds and Jerusalem where the third holiest site for Muslims is located" Mohamed Bishar told Radio Dalsan.

"I am ready to sacrifice my life for my brothers and sisters in Palestine. This is a cause am ready to die for" Abikar Siyat said.

The protests were led by Imam's from the major mosques in town after the Friday prayers.

Earlier Somalia government joined other Muslim countries in protesting the move by Trump.

"We are urging the U.S. government to seriously reconsider the risks that its decision could have on the future of the Middle East and the world in general," a statement from Somalia's foreign ministry said.

"We call for Arab, Muslim and other nations to redouble their efforts to find a solution to the Palestinian issue in order to end the crisis in the region," the ministry said.

Trump decision to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has broken a more than seven decades of policy it maintained as one of the mediators in the middle east crisis.